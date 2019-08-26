Contrasting of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 174.45 N/A -5.99 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.4% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iterum Therapeutics plc is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 165.21%. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 194.99% and its average target price is $20. The data provided earlier shows that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 90.8% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.7% are Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.