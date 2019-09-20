Contrasting of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 175.54 N/A -5.99 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Demonstrates Iterum Therapeutics plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.5 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential currently stands at 163.57% and an $17 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Iterum Therapeutics plc and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Comparatively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.