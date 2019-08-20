Contrasting of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

As Biotechnology companies, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 185.63 N/A -5.99 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Iterum Therapeutics plc and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, with potential upside of 151.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.