Contrasting of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Iterum Therapeutics plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Iterum Therapeutics plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,278,637.77% -101.8% -76.1% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,688,962.54% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Iterum Therapeutics plc and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 185.23% at a $17 average price target. Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 757.93%. Based on the results shown earlier, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.