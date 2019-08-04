Contrasting of Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 136.06 N/A -5.99 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Iterum Therapeutics plc and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $17, while its potential upside is 151.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares and 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. shares. Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Iterum Therapeutics plc has weaker performance than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.