Contrasting of Iteris Inc. (ITI) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)

As Communication Equipment companies, Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris Inc. 5 2.02 N/A -0.24 0.00 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.89 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iteris Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Risk and Volatility

Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.28 beta. Technical Communications Corporation’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Iteris Inc. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Technical Communications Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iteris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iteris Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 2.6%. Iteris Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Technical Communications Corporation has 21.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Iteris Inc. had bullish trend while Technical Communications Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Iteris Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.