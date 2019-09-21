Contrasting of Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itamar Medical Ltd. 10 3.76 N/A -0.57 0.00 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Itamar Medical Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Itamar Medical Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.