Contrasting of Itamar Medical Ltd. (ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|10
|3.76
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Itamar Medical Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|0.00%
|-168.9%
|-87%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Itamar Medical Ltd. and Nemaura Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Itamar Medical Ltd.
|0%
|-3.04%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-17.58%
|Nemaura Medical Inc.
|-6.16%
|-15.76%
|-12.81%
|-19.8%
|-61.38%
|-7.32%
For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nemaura Medical Inc.
Summary
Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.
