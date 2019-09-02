Contrasting of iStar Inc. (STAR) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Diversified company, iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of iStar Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand iStar Inc. has 4.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have iStar Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 0.00% -11.80% -2.20% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares iStar Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for iStar Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

With average target price of $17, iStar Inc. has a potential upside of 32.81%. The potential upside of the peers is 30.06%. With higher probable upside potential for iStar Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think iStar Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of iStar Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year iStar Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

iStar Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.7. Competitively, iStar Inc.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

iStar Inc. does not pay a dividend.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.