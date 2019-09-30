Contrasting of iStar Inc. (STAR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iStar Inc. 13 0.00 58.86M -1.72 0.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 36 -6.34 132.94M 2.49 14.28

Table 1 highlights iStar Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iStar Inc. 457,342,657.34% -11.8% -2.2% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 374,268,018.02% 8.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

iStar Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.7 beta. Competitively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s 44.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for iStar Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iStar Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

iStar Inc.’s consensus price target is $17, while its potential upside is 30.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both iStar Inc. and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 58.7% respectively. About 4.5% of iStar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iStar Inc. 3.21% 5.26% 50.34% 36.79% 22.79% 43.95% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.4% 0.34% -0.14% 4.07% 7.77% 11.49%

For the past year iStar Inc. was more bullish than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats iStar Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

iStar Inc. finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects in the United States. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, and Land and Development. The Real Estate Finance segment offers senior and mezzanine real estate loans; preferred equity investments, and senior and subordinated loans to business entities; and whole loans and loan participations. The Net Lease segment owns and leases properties to single creditworthy tenants. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 282 facilities comprising 17.2 million square feet in 33 states. The Operating Properties segment operates commercial properties consisting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties; and residential properties, including luxury condominium projects. This segment operated 19 commercial properties comprising 2.9 million square feet in 8 states; and 8 residential projects representing 61 units located within luxury condominium projects in cities situated in the United States. The Land and Development segment owns a portfolio of land entitled for master planned communities (MPC), as well as for waterfront and urban infill land parcels. This segment owned 31 properties, including 10 MPC projects, 15 infill land parcels, and 6 waterfront land parcels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as iStar Financial Inc. and changed its name to iStar Inc. in August 2015. iStar Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.