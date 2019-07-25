Contrasting of Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) and AMERI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.72 N/A 0.23 52.27 AMERI Holdings Inc. N/A 0.38 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Issuer Direct Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Issuer Direct Corporation and AMERI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6% AMERI Holdings Inc. 0.00% -99.5% -46.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.78 beta means Issuer Direct Corporation’s volatility is 22.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. AMERI Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.02 beta which makes it 102.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Issuer Direct Corporation. Its rival AMERI Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Issuer Direct Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of Issuer Direct Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.2% of AMERI Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 9.9% are AMERI Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Issuer Direct Corporation 2.26% -6.48% -1.89% -10.07% -25.19% 5.46% AMERI Holdings Inc. -13.19% -14.1% -9.39% 12.45% -75.95% 79.24%

For the past year Issuer Direct Corporation was less bullish than AMERI Holdings Inc.

Summary

Issuer Direct Corporation beats AMERI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as SimpleAPO mobile application, a advance planning and optimization application that provides sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of Sales and Operations Planning related data from mobile devices; and Robotic Process Automation, which leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise service, such as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural services, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services, as well as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. The company serves global 2000 companies under the Ameri100 brand. It has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.