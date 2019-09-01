Contrasting of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 118 3.98 N/A 6.23 19.30 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.35 N/A 0.46 4.12

Demonstrates Isramco Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Isramco Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.35 shows that Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SandRidge Permian Trust’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 58.6% of Isramco Inc. shares. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has 26.16% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Isramco Inc. was more bullish than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats SandRidge Permian Trust on 9 of the 10 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.