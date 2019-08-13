Contrasting of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

This is a contrast between Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. 117 4.00 N/A 6.23 19.30 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 6.45 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 highlights Isramco Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Isramco Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Isramco Inc. is presently more expensive than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Isramco Inc. and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0% 15.1% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.35 beta means Isramco Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a -0.01 beta which is 101.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.1% of Isramco Inc. shares and 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares. 58.6% are Isramco Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Isramco Inc. has 1.44% stronger performance while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has -31.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Isramco Inc. beats San Juan Basin Royalty Trust on 8 of the 10 factors.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.