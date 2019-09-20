Contrasting of Isramco Inc. (ISRL) and Its Peers

We are comparing Isramco Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRL) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Isramco Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Isramco Inc. has 58.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Isramco Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isramco Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 15.10% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Isramco Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Isramco Inc. N/A 118 19.30 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Isramco Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Isramco Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Isramco Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Isramco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.96 2.57 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 106.63%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Isramco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Isramco Inc. 0.09% -0.98% 4.03% 7.53% 11.77% 1.44% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Isramco Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Isramco Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Isramco Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Isramco Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Isramco Inc. is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. Competitively, Isramco Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Isramco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Isramco Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Isramco Inc.

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 515 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids were approximately 34,581 thousand barrels of oil equivalent comprising 1,609 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil; 193,269 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 761 MBbls of natural gas liquids. It also had 33 production servicing rigs that operated primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.