Contrasting of IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.88 N/A -0.11 0.00 Waters Corporation 221 6.24 N/A 7.58 27.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for IsoRay Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of IsoRay Inc. and Waters Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% Waters Corporation 0.00% 37% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

IsoRay Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Waters Corporation on the other hand, has 1.07 beta which makes it 7.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. are 6 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Waters Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. IsoRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Waters Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for IsoRay Inc. and Waters Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Waters Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Waters Corporation has an average price target of $216.33, with potential downside of -0.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.4% of Waters Corporation are owned by institutional investors. IsoRay Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Waters Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Waters Corporation -2.7% -16.53% -11.28% 4.19% 5.5% 10.15%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Waters Corporation.

Summary

Waters Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors IsoRay Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument manufacturer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products, as well as other suppliersÂ’ instruments. Its instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, and viscous liquids for uses in various industrial, consumer goods, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by pharmaceutical, life science, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is based in Milford, Massachusetts.