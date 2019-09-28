Contrasting of IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

This is a contrast between IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 0.00 66.95M -0.10 0.00 STERIS plc 150 2.65 83.69M 3.56 41.84

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IsoRay Inc. and STERIS plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has IsoRay Inc. and STERIS plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 19,708,566,382.10% -74.6% -59.3% STERIS plc 55,871,553.51% 9.7% 6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.65 beta indicates that IsoRay Inc. is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, STERIS plc has a 0.97 beta which is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.8. On the competitive side is, STERIS plc which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to STERIS plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for IsoRay Inc. and STERIS plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 STERIS plc 0 0 1 3.00

STERIS plc on the other hand boasts of a $144 average target price and a 1.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IsoRay Inc. and STERIS plc are owned by institutional investors at 7.3% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are STERIS plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5% STERIS plc 0.34% -0.69% 13.2% 30.99% 32.67% 39.32%

For the past year IsoRay Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than STERIS plc.

Summary

STERIS plc beats IsoRay Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products. In addition, this segment offers preventive maintenance and repair, sterilization and surgical management consulting, and remote equipment monitoring services, as well as other support services. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions, and outsourced and managed services for acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting services. Its Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, vaporized hydrogen peroxide generators, high-purity water equipment, steam sterilizers, and washers/disinfectors. The companyÂ’s Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide gas; and laboratory testing and validation services. It operates a network of 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.