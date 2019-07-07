Contrasting of IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

IsoRay Inc. has 8.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.11% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of IsoRay Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.16% of all Medical Instruments & Supplies companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has IsoRay Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.30% -65.10% Industry Average 31.53% 17.41% 10.70%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares IsoRay Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 65.84M 208.80M 91.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for IsoRay Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 2.63 2.75

The potential upside of the peers is 31.91%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of IsoRay Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% Industry Average 4.52% 13.86% 33.74% 39.17% 46.79% 45.44%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IsoRay Inc. are 6 and 5.7. Competitively, IsoRay Inc.’s peers have 4.22 and 3.43 for Current and Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IsoRay Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

IsoRay Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. In other hand, IsoRay Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.11 which is 11.09% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

IsoRay Inc. does not pay a dividend.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.