Contrasting of IsoRay Inc. (ISR) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Both IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoRay Inc. N/A 4.14 N/A -0.11 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.66 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights IsoRay Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has IsoRay Inc. and BIOLASE Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -82.3% -65.1% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6%

Risk and Volatility

IsoRay Inc.’s current beta is 2.19 and it happens to be 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, BIOLASE Inc. is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, BIOLASE Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. IsoRay Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for IsoRay Inc. and BIOLASE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoRay Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BIOLASE Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 109.79%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.6% of IsoRay Inc. shares and 34.4% of BIOLASE Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of IsoRay Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of BIOLASE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IsoRay Inc. 7.12% 13.38% 3.93% 11.81% -14.56% 45.5% BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08%

For the past year IsoRay Inc. was less bullish than BIOLASE Inc.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.