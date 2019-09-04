Contrasting of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iron Mountain Incorporated 32 2.17 N/A 1.26 23.43 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 16 2.93 N/A 0.32 50.12

Table 1 demonstrates Iron Mountain Incorporated and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Iron Mountain Incorporated. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Iron Mountain Incorporated and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s 1.1 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Iron Mountain Incorporated and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Iron Mountain Incorporated’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential downside is -10.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iron Mountain Incorporated -2.84% -4.26% -7.98% -20.17% -15.75% -9.26% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated had bearish trend while Sapiens International Corporation N.V. had bullish trend.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.