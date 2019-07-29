Contrasting of IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

We are comparing IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.09 N/A -1.06 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 3.68 N/A -15.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IRIDEX Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us IRIDEX Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Risk & Volatility

IRIDEX Corporation is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.01. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s beta is 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRIDEX Corporation are 3.6 and 2.8. Competitively, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has 2.5 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRIDEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for IRIDEX Corporation and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 137.47% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.4% of IRIDEX Corporation shares and 15.9% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares. IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, 12.06% are ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.