Contrasting of IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR)

We are comparing IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX Corporation 5 1.11 N/A -1.06 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 9 0.75 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX Corporation 0.00% -52.9% -38.4% Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8%

Liquidity

IRIDEX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Nuvectra Corporation which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IRIDEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Nuvectra Corporation’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 749.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IRIDEX Corporation and Nuvectra Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.4% and 81.6%. 2.4% are IRIDEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Nuvectra Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRIDEX Corporation -3.33% 6.71% 1.65% -3.14% -29.17% 4.89% Nuvectra Corporation -14.17% -52.3% -62.46% -72.31% -69.86% -68.85%

For the past year IRIDEX Corporation had bullish trend while Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend.

IRIDEX Corporation provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system used for the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments. It also provides delivery devices, including TxCell scanning laser delivery system that allows the physicians to perform multi-spot pattern scanning; Slit Lamp Adapter, which allows the physicians to utilize a standard slit lamp in diagnosis and treatment procedures; and TruFocus laser indirect ophthalmoscopes for use in procedures to treat peripheral retinal disorders. In addition, the company offers MicroPulse P3 Probe, which is used with its Cylco G6 laser system that delivers laser to treat glaucoma; G-Probe, which is used in procedures to treat uncontrolled glaucoma; G-Probe Illuminate that is used in procedures to treat refractory glaucoma; and EndoProbe family of products used in vitrectomy procedures. It serves ophthalmologists, research and teaching hospitals, government installations, surgical centers, hospitals, and office clinics. IRIDEX Corporation markets its products through direct and independent sales force in the United States, as well as through independent distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as IRIS Medical Instruments, Inc. and changed its name to IRIDEX Corporation in November 1995. IRIDEX Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.