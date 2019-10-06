Contrasting of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 21 1.73 5.41M 0.60 39.80 Misonix Inc. 19 -1.90 7.45M -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates IRadimed Corporation and Misonix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 26,034,648.70% 17.9% 15.2% Misonix Inc. 38,382,277.18% -28.3% -23.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.61 beta means IRadimed Corporation’s volatility is 61.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Misonix Inc. has a 0.01 beta and it is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of IRadimed Corporation is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Misonix Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. IRadimed Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Misonix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IRadimed Corporation and Misonix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 26.6%. About 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation has -2.37% weaker performance while Misonix Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Misonix Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.