Contrasting of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Since IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 7.74 N/A 0.60 39.80 Medigus Ltd. 3 16.99 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of IRadimed Corporation and Medigus Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.4% of IRadimed Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.91% of Medigus Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Comparatively, 6.04% are Medigus Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Medigus Ltd.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Medigus Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.