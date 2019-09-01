Contrasting of IRadimed Corporation (IRMD) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed Corporation 23 6.47 N/A 0.60 39.80 Electromed Inc. 5 1.57 N/A 0.24 22.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of IRadimed Corporation and Electromed Inc. Electromed Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than IRadimed Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. IRadimed Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 15.2% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Electromed Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IRadimed Corporation are 9.5 and 8.6. Competitively, Electromed Inc. has 7.4 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. IRadimed Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Electromed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both IRadimed Corporation and Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.4% and 32.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of IRadimed Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.8% of Electromed Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IRadimed Corporation 24.05% 18.39% 2.62% -10.43% 4.28% -2.37% Electromed Inc. 0.76% 2.5% -6.49% 0.76% -1.3% 4.72%

For the past year IRadimed Corporation had bearish trend while Electromed Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

IRadimed Corporation beats Electromed Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Iradimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories; iMagox MRI pulse oximeter; and iMagox MRI oximeter remote and display products. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its MRI compatible products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Iradimed Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.