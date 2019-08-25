Contrasting of iQIYI Inc. (IQ) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Both iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) and YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) compete on a level playing field in the Internet Information Providers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iQIYI Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.37 0.00 YY Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 8.23 7.80

Demonstrates iQIYI Inc. and YY Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has iQIYI Inc. and YY Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iQIYI Inc. 0.00% -53.1% -23.9% YY Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 15.3%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for iQIYI Inc. and YY Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score iQIYI Inc. 1 1 2 2.50 YY Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

iQIYI Inc.’s upside potential is 14.45% at a $20.2 average target price. Competitively YY Inc. has an average target price of $83.28, with potential upside of 52.70%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that YY Inc. seems more appealing than iQIYI Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.8% of iQIYI Inc. shares and 64.8% of YY Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 51.33% of iQIYI Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.04% of YY Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) iQIYI Inc. -2.72% -10.32% -16.26% -4.08% -39.53% 25.02% YY Inc. -3.07% -11.72% -22.02% -5.2% -32.57% 7.23%

For the past year iQIYI Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than YY Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors YY Inc. beats iQIYI Inc.

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content. The company also operates movie theaters in China. In addition, it provides membership, content distribution, live broadcasting, and online gaming services. The company was formerly known as Qiyi.com, Inc. and changed its name to iQIYI, Inc. in November 2017. iQIYI, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Beijing, China. iQIYI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Baidu Holdings Limited.

YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The companyÂ’s primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.