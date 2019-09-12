Contrasting of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics Corporation 144 5.80 N/A 6.71 19.52 Cohu Inc. 15 1.06 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates IPG Photonics Corporation and Cohu Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of IPG Photonics Corporation and Cohu Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics Corporation 0.00% 15.9% 13.7% Cohu Inc. 0.00% -14.9% -8.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.11 shows that IPG Photonics Corporation is 111.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cohu Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of IPG Photonics Corporation are 8.5 and 6.5. Competitively, Cohu Inc. has 3.2 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. IPG Photonics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cohu Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for IPG Photonics Corporation and Cohu Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Cohu Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 24.27% for IPG Photonics Corporation with average target price of $185. Competitively Cohu Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.88, with potential upside of 52.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cohu Inc. seems more appealing than IPG Photonics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares and 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares. IPG Photonics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 14.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.4% of Cohu Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) IPG Photonics Corporation -8.82% -16.37% -23.31% -1.68% -41.59% 15.64% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year IPG Photonics Corporation had bullish trend while Cohu Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

IPG Photonics Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cohu Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications, primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool for use in automotive, appliances, rail cars, and other sheet metal fabrication; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.