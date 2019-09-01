Contrasting of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Marker Therapeutics Inc. is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 35.3% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.5% of Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.