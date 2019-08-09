Contrasting of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 6 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $14, which is potential 398.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. About 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has 23.87% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 177.85% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.