Contrasting of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Both Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 20 0.68 100.30M -1.27 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 498,261,301.54% -37.6% -35.8% Agenus Inc. 3,298,542,253.77% 65.6% -54.1%

Risk & Volatility

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Agenus Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.1. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $27, and a 39.46% upside potential. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 95.31% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.14%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Agenus Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.