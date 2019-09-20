Contrasting of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 69 10.96 N/A 2.56 25.74 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$82 is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 31.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.3% are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 21.83% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.