Contrasting of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 68 12.03 N/A 2.56 25.74 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.04 beta, while its volatility is 104.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.4 while its Current Ratio is 9.4. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $75.25, with potential upside of 9.95%. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 391.23%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.5% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.61% 1.64% -10.48% 17.78% 50.74% 21.83% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.