Contrasting of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)

Since ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ION Geophysical Corporation 11 0.67 N/A -5.21 0.00 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.10 N/A -151.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ION Geophysical Corporation and SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ION Geophysical Corporation 0.00% -170.7% -20.4% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -649.6% -95.4%

Risk & Volatility

ION Geophysical Corporation’s current beta is 3.69 and it happens to be 269.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 168.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.68 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ION Geophysical Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ION Geophysical Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of ION Geophysical Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 35.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.8% of ION Geophysical Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ION Geophysical Corporation -7.42% -23.9% -15.65% 0.98% -61.67% 99.81% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 6.23% -10.5% -5.79% -26.94% -88.6% 91.44%

For the past year ION Geophysical Corporation was more bullish than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Summary

ION Geophysical Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers services to manage the entire seismic process, from survey planning and design to data acquisition and management, to final subsurface imaging and reservoir characterization. This segment also provides data processing and imaging services to help its exploration and production customers for reducing exploration and production risk, evaluating and developing reservoirs, and increase production. The E&P Operations Optimization segment provides command and control software systems, related software and services for towed marine streamer and ocean bottom seismic operations, as well as for survey design. This segment also manufactures and repairs marine towed streamer acquisition and positioning systems, and analog geophone sensors. The Ocean Bottom Services segment offers survey design, planning, and optimization services to maximize seismic image quality, operational efficiency, and safety; superior imaging services; and data processing, interpretation, and reservoir services This segment also manufactures re-deployable ocean bottom cable seismic data acquisition systems. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.