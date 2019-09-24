Contrasting of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 66.27 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

6.9 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Its rival Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -56.56% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.