Contrasting of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 41.48 N/A -2.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are 6.9 and 6.9. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 average target price and a 221.43% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.25% are Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.