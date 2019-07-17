Contrasting of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Investors Real Estate Trust has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust N/A 59 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.47 1.78 2.56

The potential upside of the peers is 18.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust -0.08% -1.28% -0.94% 9.17% 14.44% 20.81% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Investors Real Estate Trust is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Investors Real Estate Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers beat Investors Real Estate Trust.