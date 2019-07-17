Contrasting of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
63.1% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.94% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Investors Real Estate Trust has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|N/A
|59
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.47
|1.78
|2.56
The potential upside of the peers is 18.98%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Investors Real Estate Trust and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Investors Real Estate Trust
|-0.08%
|-1.28%
|-0.94%
|9.17%
|14.44%
|20.81%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust was more bullish than its peers.
Volatility and Risk
Investors Real Estate Trust is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Investors Real Estate Trust’s competitors’ beta is 0.80 which is 19.53% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Investors Real Estate Trust does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Investors Real Estate Trust’s peers beat Investors Real Estate Trust.
