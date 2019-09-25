Contrasting of Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

This is a contrast between Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Real Estate Trust 62 4.53 N/A -1.34 0.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 39 7.25 N/A 1.56 24.16

Table 1 demonstrates Investors Real Estate Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Real Estate Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Investors Real Estate Trust is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Real Estate Trust 0 0 3 3.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Investors Real Estate Trust is $74.17, with potential upside of 2.40%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Investors Real Estate Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.8% and 92.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Investors Real Estate Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Real Estate Trust 4.13% 7.65% 6.64% 9.39% 17.62% 29.92% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. 1.05% -3.26% -6.24% 2.5% 4.09% 16.71%

For the past year Investors Real Estate Trust has stronger performance than Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. beats Investors Real Estate Trust on 5 of the 8 factors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NasdaqGS:GLPI) operates independently of Penn National Gaming Inc. as of November 01, 2013.