Contrasting of Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

As Savings & Loans companies, Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) and People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investors Bancorp Inc. 12 4.76 N/A 0.69 15.94 People’s United Financial Inc. 17 4.00 N/A 1.26 12.85

In table 1 we can see Investors Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. People’s United Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investors Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Investors Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of People’s United Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Investors Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investors Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.6% People’s United Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Investors Bancorp Inc. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. People’s United Financial Inc. has a 1.14 beta and it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Investors Bancorp Inc. and People’s United Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investors Bancorp Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 People’s United Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Investors Bancorp Inc. has an average price target of $14.25, and a 26.44% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.4% of Investors Bancorp Inc. shares and 75.5% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of Investors Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of People’s United Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investors Bancorp Inc. -4.21% -11.72% -14.22% -11.94% -18.75% 5% People’s United Financial Inc. -5.05% -4.71% -5.38% 2.99% -12.92% 12.06%

For the past year Investors Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than People’s United Financial Inc.

Summary

People’s United Financial Inc. beats Investors Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers deposit products, such as savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio includes multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans and home equity lines of credit; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate. As of December 31, 2016, it operated through a network of 151 offices in New Jersey and New York. Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for PeopleÂ’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 387 branches and 593 ATMs in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire. PeopleÂ’s United Financial, Inc. was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.