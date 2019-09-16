Contrasting of Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Southwest Banks company, Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Investar Holding Corporation has 54.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Investar Holding Corporation has 4.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.30% 0.80% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation N/A 23 15.76 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

Investar Holding Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Investar Holding Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.47

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.78%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Investar Holding Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation had bearish trend while Investar Holding Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.15 shows that Investar Holding Corporation is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Investar Holding Corporation’s peers are 2.92% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Investar Holding Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Investar Holding Corporation’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.