Contrasting of Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 23 3.61 N/A 1.53 15.76 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.13 N/A 3.66 13.16

Table 1 highlights Investar Holding Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Heartland Financial USA Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Investar Holding Corporation. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Investar Holding Corporation is currently more expensive than Heartland Financial USA Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 0.00% 7.3% 0.8% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Investar Holding Corporation’s current beta is 0.15 and it happens to be 85.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Investar Holding Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Investar Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s average price target is $53, while its potential upside is 17.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Investar Holding Corporation and Heartland Financial USA Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders owned 4.1% of Investar Holding Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 2.03% 2.38% 5.05% 2.68% -9.19% -2.78% Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation has -2.78% weaker performance while Heartland Financial USA Inc. has 9.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats Investar Holding Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.