Contrasting of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -190.27 N/A -0.35 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.8 beta. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s 168.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.68 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares and 0.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. had bullish trend while Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.