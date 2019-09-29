Contrasting of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 15 3.20 128.45M -0.35 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 7 0.00 41.29M -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 829,244,673.98% -1.5% -0.2% Five Point Holdings LLC 568,732,782.37% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Point Holdings LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Point Holdings LLC has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 54.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81% Five Point Holdings LLC 5.83% 1.83% -9.82% 4.55% -30.76% 12.54%

For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 10 factors.