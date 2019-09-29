Contrasting of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) and Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|15
|3.20
|128.45M
|-0.35
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|7
|0.00
|41.29M
|-0.03
|0.00
Demonstrates Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|829,244,673.98%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|568,732,782.37%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. and Five Point Holdings LLC Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Five Point Holdings LLC has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 54.84%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.7% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.1% of Five Point Holdings LLC are owned by institutional investors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.1% are Five Point Holdings LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
|Five Point Holdings LLC
|5.83%
|1.83%
|-9.82%
|4.55%
|-30.76%
|12.54%
For the past year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has stronger performance than Five Point Holdings LLC
Summary
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. beats Five Point Holdings LLC on 6 of the 10 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.