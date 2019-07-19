Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS)

We are contrasting Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WINS) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.81 N/A 2.00 10.32 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 22 12.70 N/A 0.53 32.34

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Invesco Ltd. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Wins Finance Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Wins Finance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $20.8, with potential upside of 5.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 0.06% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Invesco Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 90.78% of Wins Finance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Wins Finance Holdings Inc. -18.52% -28.05% -31.56% -59.16% -91.44% -20.46%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has 23% stronger performance while Wins Finance Holdings Inc. has -20.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Wins Finance Holdings Inc.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions to small and medium enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers financial guarantee, leasing, and advisory and agency services primarily in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 2, 2017, Wins Finance Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.