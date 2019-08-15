Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:SRF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.37 N/A 2.00 9.61 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and The Cushing Energy Income Fund can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 The Cushing Energy Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$20.8 is Invesco Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.9% of The Cushing Energy Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% The Cushing Energy Income Fund -1.81% -5.87% -13.85% -11.52% -30.15% 2.88%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than The Cushing Energy Income Fund

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors The Cushing Energy Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.