Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.39 N/A 2.00 9.61 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 13.95 N/A 1.31 12.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Invesco Ltd.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Invesco Ltd. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd. has an average target price of $21, and a 33.76% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.89% of Invesco Ltd. shares and 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares. 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.74% 2.33% 5.25% 12.46% 10.69% 16.24%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Invesco Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.