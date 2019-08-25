Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

As Asset Management businesses, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.40 N/A 2.00 9.61 Lazard Ltd 36 1.38 N/A 3.09 12.54

Demonstrates Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Lazard Ltd appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Invesco Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Invesco Ltd. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lazard Ltd is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Lazard Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Invesco Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.44%. Competitively Lazard Ltd has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 34.45%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lazard Ltd looks more robust than Invesco Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Invesco Ltd. and Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 86.89% and 68.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Invesco Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Lazard Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. was more bullish than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats Invesco Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.