Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.44 N/A 2.00 9.61 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Invesco Ltd. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Invesco Ltd. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 6.5% 1.7% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Ltd. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Invesco Ltd. has an average price target of $21, and a 30.84% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Invesco Ltd. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.89% and 19.79%. 0.9% are Invesco Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has stronger performance than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.