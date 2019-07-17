Contrasting of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Ltd. 20 1.83 N/A 2.00 10.32 Cohen & Steers Inc. 45 6.49 N/A 2.50 20.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Ltd. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Invesco Ltd. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Invesco Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Ltd. 0.00% 8.9% 2.4% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.55 shows that Invesco Ltd. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Invesco Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 4.52% for Invesco Ltd. with average price target of $20.8. Cohen & Steers Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a -31.25% potential downside. Based on the results given earlier, Invesco Ltd. is looking more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Invesco Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Invesco Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 8.9% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco Ltd. -3.11% -2.28% 11.48% -1.39% -27.88% 23% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Invesco Ltd. has weaker performance than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.