Contrasting of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

As Asset Management companies, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.85 N/A 2.13 14.43

Demonstrates Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Federated Investors Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund shares and 92.9% of Federated Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund was less bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.