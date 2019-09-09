Contrasting of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) and STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical Inc. 523 14.34 N/A 10.01 51.90 STAAR Surgical Company 31 8.91 N/A 0.13 232.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. STAAR Surgical Company has lower revenue and earnings than Intuitive Surgical Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Intuitive Surgical Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0.00% 17.8% 15.2% STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.12 beta. STAAR Surgical Company’s 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.23 beta.

Liquidity

Intuitive Surgical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. STAAR Surgical Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.40% and an $603 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intuitive Surgical Inc. and STAAR Surgical Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 91.2%. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, STAAR Surgical Company has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuitive Surgical Inc. -4.33% -1.85% 4.52% 2.17% 3.28% 8.48% STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15%

For the past year Intuitive Surgical Inc. had bullish trend while STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Intuitive Surgical Inc. beats STAAR Surgical Company.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. Its da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. The company also manufactures EndoWrist instruments that include forceps, scissors, electrocautery, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, it offers da Vinci Single-Site instruments and accessories that allow surgical systems to work through a single incision; and EndoWrist One vessel sealers that are wristed single-use instruments intended for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7 mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, the company provides EndoWrist stapler, a wristed stapling instrument intended for resection, transection, and/or creation of anastomoses, as well as sells various accessory products, including replacement 3-D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci system, as well as sterile drapes for ensuring a sterile field during surgery. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.