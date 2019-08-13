Contrasting of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 254 10.98 N/A 6.25 44.40 RingCentral Inc. 114 15.01 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intuit Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intuit Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk and Volatility

Intuit Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

Intuit Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor RingCentral Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. RingCentral Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intuit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intuit Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

$255.18 is Intuit Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -8.59%. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s consensus price target is $131, while its potential downside is -7.03%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, RingCentral Inc. is looking more favorable than Intuit Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intuit Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.2% and 0% respectively. Intuit Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has weaker performance than RingCentral Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.