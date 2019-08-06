Contrasting of Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit Inc. 252 10.62 N/A 6.25 44.40 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.49 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Intuit Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Intuit Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intuit Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Volatility and Risk

Intuit Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intuit Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intuit Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Intuit Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit Inc. 0 5 6 2.55 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Intuit Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.51% and an $255.18 average target price. Competitively Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 20.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. looks more robust than Intuit Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares and 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Intuit Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Intuit Inc. beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.